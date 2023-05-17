Taiwan health minister confirms trip to Geneva even without WHA invite

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Health and Welfare Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) confirmed on Wednesday (May 17) he would be traveling to Geneva later this week, even if Taiwan does not receive an invitation to attend the World Health Assembly (WHA).

As during the previous six years, the government has been waiting for a letter from the World Health Organization (WHO) secretariat in Switzerland to give Taiwan observer status at the May 21-30 meeting. Despite statements of support from member nations, pressure from China has prevented Taiwan from attending.

Nevertheless, the health minister travels to Geneva each year for private meetings with WHA delegations and for news conferences to highlight Taiwan’s exclusion. International support for the country’s bid markedly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Taiwan registered a positive performance in reporting data and fighting the virus.

With just four days before the start of the WHA, the government had still not received an invitation. Hsueh said he would be boarding a flight for Geneva on Friday (May 19) evening as planned, per UDN.

The minister and senior health officials wrote opinion pieces for overseas media pleading Taiwan’s case, under the motto “Taiwan Can Help,” while during the COVID pandemic, the government sent masks and other prevention equipment to several countries.