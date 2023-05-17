Taiwan to host North Asian Gaelic Games at end of May

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 North Asian Gaelic Games will feature teams from across Asia, including delegations from Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

Over 170 competitors will be coming together for a celebration of Gaelic sports to take place at New Taipei’s Fuhe Park. Spectators are welcome to watch this one-day competition featuring sports that may seem familiar, though they are far from mainstream.

For example, Gaelic football is a mix of rugby, soccer, and Australian rules football, whereas hurling is a ball and stick game on a soccer pitch, with camogie similar though played by women.

The event is hosted by Taiwan Celts GAA, the oldest Gaelic sports club in the region, founded in 1995, later growing into one of the most successful and well-respected Gaelic sports clubs in Asia, per a Taiwan Celts GAA press release.

The North Asian Gaelic Games is dedicated to Taiwan Celts GAA founder Derek Brady, who continues to be an inspiration to club members despite passing away in a traffic accident in the Taipei area back in 1996.

Brady, along with a half-dozen other Irish nationals, founded Taiwan Celts after learning there was no Gaelic sports club in Taipei. Soon enough, regular practices and competitions were organized with an eye toward joining international competitions within Asia.

The club thrived and it soon represented Taiwan in Gaelic tournaments across Asia, including the Asian Gaelic Games, where the men’s team were crowned junior cup champions in 2022.

Taiwan Celts promote Gaelic sports and culture in Taiwan throughout the year with regular training sessions and events, providing opportunities for both Taiwanese and expatriates living in Taiwan to learn about and participate in Gaelic sports.

The tournament has been made possible through generous support from the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs, the Gaelic Athletic Association of Ireland, as well as sponsorship from companies such as Linesight, Blackrock Cottage, and Redpoint Brewing Company.

For more information about the 2023 Asian Gaelic Games, please visit TaiwanCeltsGAA on Facebook or Instagram.