Japan prime minister invites Taiwan’s TSMC to semiconductor summit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will invite top managers from seven leading semiconductor makers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), to a summit this week, Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Wednesday (May 17).

The meeting, tentatively scheduled for Thursday (May 18) at Kishida’s official residence, will be attended by TSMC Chair Mark Liu (劉德音) and by leading executives from Intel, Micron Technology, IBM, and Applied Materials of the United States, Samsung Electronics of South Korea, and Imec of Belgium, according to the report.

Kishida seeks to ask the semiconductor companies to launch new investments in Japan and to cooperate more with Japanese enterprises, per CNA. Japan Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi is also scheduled to attend.

Japan lost its leading role in the global semiconductor industry after the 1980s, but some companies still play an important part in business sectors. Amid adjustments to supply chains following tensions between the United States and China, the semiconductor giants will be interested in the Japanese model of cooperation between the government and electronics sector, CNA reported.

TSMC is already building an advanced fab with the Sony Group in Kumamoto, while Micron Technology is upgrading the capacity of its plant in Hiroshima Prefecture.