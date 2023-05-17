Alexa
KMT announces Hou Yu-ih as official Taiwan presidential candidate

New Taipei Mayor tapped to run for president based on the 'most scientific data and the common opinions of county mayors and legislators'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/17 14:36
New Taipei Mayor and KMT presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih. 

New Taipei Mayor and KMT presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) officially announced on Wednesday (May 17) that New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) will be its presidential candidate, while Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) is considered the likely vice presidential candidate.

During a regularly scheduled meeting of the KMT's central committee, KMT Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) announced Hou was selected to serve as the party's presidential candidate for the 2024 election. Chu said the KMT used "the most scientific data and the common opinions of county mayors and legislators to recruit Hou Yu-ih to run for the president of the Republic of China in 2024."

A little over an hour before the announcement, Gou expressed his congratulations to Hou on his Facebook page and said he would do his most to help Hou achieve victory in the coming election. As a consolation to agreeing to Hou's selection as the KMT's prime candidate, Gou has been reportedly offered a spot on the ticket as the vice presidential candidate, but he has yet to officially agree to this role.

