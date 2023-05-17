Taiwan's Foxconn founder congratulates Hou Yu-ih on KMT presidential nomination

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) congratulated New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) on his nomination Wednesday (May 17) by the Kuomintang (KMT) for next January’s presidential election.

The tycoon had mounted a high-profile campaign with large-scale rallies and meetings with local politicians in the hope of becoming the opposition party’s nominee. By this week however, it became clear that Hou was more likely to win the nomination and to be announced by party leader Eric Chu (朱立倫) on Wednesday afternoon.

Writing on his Facebook page, Gou congratulated Hou, adding he would stand by his promise to do his utmost to help the official KMT candidate win the election. He described Hou as the “most stable cornerstone of public opinion,” as a “natural choice” to assume an even higher level of responsibility, and as the most suitable candidate within the KMT.

The tycoon himself left the KMT during the previous presidential campaign, and has not been able to rejoin since because of party membership regulations. He reportedly asked his supporters, including KMT legislators and local government officials, to cancel a news conference planned for Tuesday (May 16).

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) chose Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) as its presidential candidate last month, while former Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is expected to be nominated by the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) unopposed.