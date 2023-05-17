Perez has 2-run double in Kansas City's 5-run second, Royals beat Padres 5-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a two-run double in Kansas City's five-run second, Brady Singer pitched six solid innings and the Royals beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Royals jumped on starter Seth Lugo (3-3) in the second, with Bobby Witt Jr., Nate Eaton and Matt Duffy also driving in runs. Lugo gave up five runs on four hits in his two innings. The Padres have lost eight of 10.

Singer (3-4) lasted six innings, giving up seven hits and four runs, two of which were earned. Scott Barlow got his fifth save with a scoreless ninth.

San Diego had a defensive highlight in the seventh when Fernando Tatis Jr. threw-out Vinnie Pasquantino trying to go from first to third on a single. After the play Tatis acted like he was putting a pistol back in a holster.

The Padres scored two unearned runs in the fifth after consecutive errors by Kansas City’s MJ Melendez and Matt Duffy.

KC MAKES A MOVE

Royals RHP Max Castillo was optioned to Triple-A Omaha, and RHP Jackson Kowar was called up from Omaha. Kowar had a 7.84 ERA over 20-2/3 innings coming out of the Omaha bullpen this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

A day after Padres 3B Manny Machado was hit by a pitch on the left hand, he was out of the starting lineup Tuesday. Machado is experiencing soreness and swelling, but X-rays came back negative. It seems likely the Padres will sit Machado as a precaution on Wednesday for the series finale ahead of an off-day Thursday.

UP NEXT

Padres RHP Yu Darvis (2-2, 3.16) get the start to close the three-game series.

