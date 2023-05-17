Metabolomics Market Size To Reach New Heights By 2031

Global Metabolomics Market Size study, By Product (Metabolomics Instruments {Separation Techniques, Detection Techniques}, Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools & Services), By Application (Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery, Toxicology Testing, Nutrigenomics, Functional Genomics, Personalized Medicine, Other), By Indication (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Inborn Errors Of Metabolism, Other), By End-Use (Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Other), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028Global Metabolomics Market is valued approximately USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.4% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Metabolomics is a scientific study of chemical procedures that includes the small molecule substrates, intermediates and products of cell metabolism, and metabolites such as chromatography, spectroscopy, and multivariate. Metabolites are associated with the phenotype of an organism and utilizes in various applications like phenotyping of genetically modified plants, substantial equivalence testing, biotic-abiotic stress reaction analysis, and identification of gene function. Additionally, it also allows scientists and researchers to evaluate biological impacts and perceive the adverse reaction of drugs on an organism.
The increasing availability of private and government funding for metabolomics research, and growing expenditure on pharmaceutical and biotech R&D activities are the primary factors for the market growth across the globe. The rising demand for personalized medicine, coupled with the increasing number of strategic movements such as mergers & acquisitions, by the leading market players are further surging the global market demand in the approaching years. For instance, in July 2021, the University of California, Davis (UC Davis), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. introduced the Center of Excellence in Clinical Metabolomics- a research associate to offer best practices, innovations, and standard operating measures to the metabolomics community. However, the complexity and diversity of biological samples and the high cost of tools and instruments impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, biomarker development and lucrative opportunities for market growth in emerging markets are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Metabolomics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies, tied with the increasing biomedical research. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing demand for improved pharmaceutical products, as well as the growth of the emerging economies, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Metabolomics Market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Waters Corporation
Agilent Technologies
Shimadzu Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Danaher Corporation
Bruker Corporation
PerkinElmer
Merck KGaA
GE Healthcare
Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Metabolomics Instruments
Separation Techniques
Detection Techniques
Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools & Services
By Application:
Biomarker discovery
Drug discovery
Toxicology testing
Nutrigenomics
Functional Genomics
Personalized medicine
Other
By Indication:
Cancer
Cardiovascular Disorders
Neurological Disorders
Metabolic Disorders
Inborn Errors of Metabolism
Other
By End-Use:
Academic and Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Other
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:
Important Market Strategic Developments:
The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.
Key Market Features in Global Market:
The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.
Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method
Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.
