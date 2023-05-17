Peptide Synthesis Market Size: Complete Company Profiling Of Dominant Companies

Global Peptide Synthesis Market Size study, By Product & Service (Reagents, Equipment, Services), By Reagents (Resins, Amino Acids, Coupling Reagents, Dyes And Fluorescent Labeling Reagents, Other), By Equipment (Peptide Synthesizers, Chromatography Equipment, Lyophiizers), By Technology (Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis, Solution-Phase Peptide Synthesis, Hybrid & Recombinant Technology), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Development And Manufacturing (CDMO) And Contract Research Organization (CRO), Academic & Research Institutes), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028Global Peptide Synthesis Market is valued approximately USD 480.41 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Peptide synthesis is the method of producing brief classifications of polypeptides by adding one amino acid at a time. This process is convenient for producing precise sequences that signify epitopes of several protein areas that may or may not be altered by mediates like phosphate groups.

The growing adoption of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs, the rising number of developments for advanced automated peptide synthesizers, new product launches, and increasing investments for R&D activities are the major factors that may augment the market demand across the globe. For instance, in August 2021, Novo Nordisk and Bachem Holding AG partnered to develop greener technology for solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS). Thereby, a rising number of strategic movements such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, geographical expansion by the leading companies is further supporting the market growth in the approaching years.

However, the lack of a unified set of regulations for therapeutic peptides impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the development of personalized medicines is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Peptide Synthesis Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing focus on developing personalized therapeutics and growing research in the fields of genomics and proteomics. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the high prevalence of chronic diseases, as well as increasing investments in life science research activities, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Peptide Synthesis Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bachem Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Biotage AB

AnyGen Co., Ltd.

Syngene International Ltd.

Mesa Laboratories inc.

CEM Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product & Service offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

Reagents

Equipment

Services

By Reagents:

Resins

Amino Acids

Coupling Reagents

Dyes And Fluorescent Labeling Reagents

Other

By Equipment:

Peptide Synthesizers

Chromatography Equipment

Lyophiizers

By Technology:

Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis

Solution-Phase Peptide Synthesis

Hybrid & Recombinant Technology

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Development And Manufacturing (CDMO) And Contract Research Organization (CRO) Academic & Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

