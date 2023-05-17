Microbial Identification Market Size Growth Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth By 2031

Global Microbial Identification Market Size study, By Product & Service (Instruments & Software, Consumables, Services), By Method (Phenotypic Method, Proteomic-based Method, Genotypic Method), By Technology (Mass Spectrometry, PCR, Flow Cytometry, Microscopy, Other Microbial Identification Technologies), By Application (Diagnostic Applications, Pharmaceutical Applications, Food & Beverage Testing, Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Testing, Other Applications), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical Companies & CROs, Food Manufacturing Companies, Beverage Manufacturing Companies, Other End Users), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028Global Microbial Identification Market is valued approximately USD 3.59 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Microbial identification is a method that is used to classify microbes and their connection with the environment.

This technique is majorly utilized in many phases of drug manufacturing as a component of cGMP, environmental application, and disease diagnostic purposes. This method is important because microbes can easily contaminate production facilities, products, and raw materials. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases and rising frequency of pandemics, rising concerns for food safety among the population, and the increasing number of technological advancements are the major factors that may stimulate the market demand around the world. For instance, in 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) introduced the company’s food safety customer solution center in Delhi, India.

This emphasis on meeting the demands of scientists in food & beverage laboratories by evolving critical workflows and incorporating solutions, which help in building food safety capacity in India. Additionally, the rising number of government initiatives and availability of funding for detecting and controlling antimicrobial-resistant species are further factors that may augment the market growth in the near future. In 2017, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, lauched the National Strategic Plan (NSP) for Tuberculosis (TB) Elimination (2017-2025), this welfare of targets to eliminate TB by the end of 2025. The approach offers intrepid plans and resources to quickly reduce TB occurrence and mortality in India by the end of 2025.

However, the high cost of automated microbial identification systems and complex regulatory frameworks impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, bioterrorism surveillance and emerging economies offer significant opportunities that are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Microbial Identification market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of prominent players and technological advancements in microbial identification. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising occurrence of infectious diseases, as well as growing food safety concerns, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Microbial Identification market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BioMerieux SA Co.

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA Group

Bruker Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Qiagen NV Company

Avantor, Inc.

Biolog, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

Instruments & Software

Consumables

Services

By Method

Phenotypic Method

Proteomic-based Method

Genotypic Method

By Technology:

Mass Spectrometry

PCR

Flow Cytometry

Microscopy

Other Microbial Identification Technologies

By Application:

Diagnostic Applications

Pharmaceutical Applications

Food & Beverage Testing

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Testing

Other Applications

By End User:

Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Blood Banks

Pharmaceutical Companies & CROs

Food Manufacturing Companies

Beverage Manufacturing Companies

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

