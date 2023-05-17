Immunofluorescence Assay Market Size Forecast Future Roadmap By 2031

Global Immunofluorescence Assay Market Size study, By Products (Antibodies, Reagents, Kits, Instruments, Consumables And Accessories), By Type (Indirect Immunofluorescence, Direct Immunofluorescence), By Disease (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Other Diseases), By End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028Global Immunofluorescence Assay Market is valued approximately USD 2.45 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Immunofluorescence assay (IFA) is a standard virologic procedure for detecting the presence of antibodies. The antibodies utilized in the assay are labeled with a fluorescence dye and enable them to tie up with its complementary antigen. The technique is used to analyze the presence of specific proteins in the culture, cell, patient’s body fluid sample, and others. The rising availability of government funding for life science research, growing awareness regarding the detection of diseases at the initial stage, coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular, and other infectious diseases are the chief factors that may accelerate the market growth across the globe.

For instance, as per the American Institute for Cancer Research, in 2018 there were around 18.1 million cancer cases were accounted around the world and it is anticipated to reach about 29.5 million by the end of 2040.

Moreover, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, chronic diseases are accounted for nearly 73% of all deaths and 60% of the global burden of diseases. Thereby, rising incidences of chronic diseases such as neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune diseases, diabetes, lung disorders, and many others are propels the market demand around the world. However, high instrument costs and a dearth of skilled professionals impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, an increasing number of research activities is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Immunofluorescence Assay Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing research activities, availability of government funding, and presence of chief market players across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing spending on the R&D activities, as well as, the growing incidence of chronic & infectious diseases, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Immunofluorescence Assay Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Sino Biological, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Olympus Corporation

Nikon Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Products:

Antibodies

Reagents

Kits

Instruments

Consumables and Accessories

By Type:

Indirect Immunofluorescence

Direct Immunofluorescence

By Disease:

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Other Diseases

By End User:

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

