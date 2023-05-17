Vice President Lai says he will not declare Taiwan independence

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Vice President, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairman, and DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) appeared on Tuesday evening (May 16) at an event hosted by National Chengchi University’s student council.

Students were curious about Lai’s previous comments where he billed himself as a “pragmatic political worker for Taiwanese independence” as they hoped he could clarify his cross-strait views at the on-campus event, per China Times.

Lai said he believes there is no need to publicly declare Taiwan's independence, as he believes the concept is implicit as Taiwan is not part of the People's Republic of China.

He said a formal declaration of Taiwan independence could cause more cross-strait tension, noting he would ensure such a public declaration would not happen in his administration.

Lai said the DPP has already presented its opinion with regard to cross-strait relations in the "1999 Resolution of Taiwan’s Future," which says Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country named the Republic of China and that it will not announce independence.

Lai also took questions from students, such as concerns the U.S. government might have about him potentially declaring Taiwan independence. Lai responded by saying Taiwan is already an independent country and he saw no need to comment further.

Later, Lai explained his "pragmatic" approach toward independence, noting China’s strong reaction to former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which triggered military exercises not only in the Taiwan Strait but also the East China Sea and the South China Sea. He noted that such actions were not problems associated with the DPP or Nancy Pelosi, but instead, China.

"I believe that Taiwan must discuss cooperation with China based on the goal of improving the well-being of people on both sides of the strait," said Lai.

In conclusion, Lai said that Taiwan should not give up the opportunity to cooperate with China, and enhance mutual understanding , reconciliation, and development.