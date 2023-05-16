Nexusguard Launches New DDoS Scrubbing Center in São Paulo, Brazil, to Provide Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions for Network Providers

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - Media OutReach - 16 May 2023 - Nexusguard, a global leader in DDoS protection and cybersecurity solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of a new DDoS scrubbing center in São Paulo, Brazil. The new center will provide comprehensive protection for local network operators and enterprises against DDoS attacks, mitigating the growing threat of cyber attacks in the region.



Powered by the new DDoS scrubbing Center in São Paulo, Nexusguard Bastions enables network provider partners to offer real-time threat detection and mitigation with premium managed service and support.



Juniman Kasman, Nexusguard's Chief Technology Officer, said, "We are proud to launch our new DDoS scrubbing center in São Paulo, Brazil, to help local network operators and enterprises protect their network, DNS, and applications from cyber threats. Nexusguard Bastions will simplify DDoS operation for the network operator's technical team, helping them to effectively mitigate the growing threat of DDoS attacks in the area."



Nexusguard Bastions is a managed DDoS protection service designed for businesses dealing with the impacts triggered by cyber attacks or seeking to add advanced cybersecurity capabilities to their product portfolio. The deployment of Bastions is quick, easy to set up, and simplifies DDoS for network operator's network and cybersecurity teams.



Highlights of Nexusguard Bastions



Lower TCO

Speed to Market

Proven Business Model

Low Latency

Protection against volumetric, protocol, and application layer DDoS attacks

Flexible deployments: Cloud, On-perm or True Hybrid

Alex Hisa, Nexusguard's Sales VP, Americas, said, "Our new DDoS scrubbing center in São Paulo, Brazil, will generate significant business value for Network Providers in the region. With low latency, better performance, and reliability for the region, data sovereignty, this new center opens up new partnership opportunities with local partners. Nexusguard is committed to excellence in service with integrity, dedication, and attention to detail."The new DDoS scrubbing center in São Paulo, Brazil, is set to launch in the 2023 Q2, and Nexusguard invites Network Providers in the region to contact their team to learn more about how they can benefit from this new center's services. (https://www.nexusguard.com/NewBrazilPOP)Hashtag: #Nexusguard #DDoS #DDoSProtection #ISP #SaoPaulo #DDoSMitigationCenter

Nexusguard

Founded in 2008, Nexusguard is a leading distributed denial of service (DDoS) security solution provider fighting malicious internet attacks. Nexusguard ensures uninterrupted internet service, visibility, optimization and performance. Nexusguard is focused on developing and providing the best cybersecurity solution for every client across a range of industries with specific business and technical requirements. Nexusguard also enables communications service providers to deliver DDoS protection solutions as a service. Nexusguard delivers on its promise to provide you with peace of mind by countering threats and ensuring maximum uptime. Visit www.nexusguard.com for more information.