Identity analytics Market Anticipating Future Market Size: A Strategic Advantage for Business Leaders | Evidian, Gurucul, Hitachi Id Systems

The most recent research report on "Identity analytics Market " was published by Report Ocean. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension.

Identity analytics provides a risk-based approach for managing system identities and access. It uses dynamic risk scores and advanced analytics to develop key indicators for automating account provisioning, de-provisioning, authentication, and privileged access management. Conversely, adoption of AI, machine learning technologies in identity analytics solutions, and rise in demand for mobility solutions and surge in identity theft are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Identity analytics utilize big data, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to ingest and analyze huge amount of data and refine that data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to detect and react to quickly access. Identity Analytics provides enterprises with the ability to define and manage roles and automate critical identity-based controls. When the roles are defined, certified, and assigned, the identity analytics solution delivers scalable and viable identity governance and analytical solution during the user access lifecycle

Rise in adoption by enterprises to improve their identity and access management systems, growth in need of ensuring adaptive access certification by the enterprises, and increase in awareness about regulation and compliance management are some of the major factors that drive the global identity analytics market growth. In addition, surge in cases of data breaches and identity-related frauds are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, increase in complexity of the IT infrastructure and slow adoption of identity analytics solutions in the underdeveloped regions are the major factors that impede the market growth.

The global identity analytics market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, analytics type, industry verticals, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Based on deployment, it is fragmented into on-premise and cloud. Depending on organization size, it is segregated into small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on analytics type, it is classified into descriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. By industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, telecom & IT, government, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others. Based on region, the identity analytics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

Key Market Players

Evidian

Gurucul

Hitachi Id Systems

Happiest Minds

LogRhythm

ID analytics (Symantec)

Verint Systems

NetIQ (Microfocus)

Microsoft

Oracle

Identity analytics Key Market Segments:

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Analytics Type

Descriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Government

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Singapore

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

