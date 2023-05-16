Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Innovative Strategies for Harnessing Future Market Size Growth | Dave & Buster’s, CEC Entertainment, Inc, Cinergy Entertainment

The most recent research report on “Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market” was published by Report Ocean. A dedicated study was conducted to offer advanced insights into crucial aspects of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension. Advanced technology and integrated approaches were utilized to ensure the production of high-quality results for this report on “Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market”.

Family/indoor entertainment centers (FEC) are miniature indoor/outdoor amusement parks marketed toward families with small children to teenagers, and often are entirely indoors or associated with a larger operation such as a theme park. It offers a wide variety of entertainment activities for all age groups. FEC’s usually cater to sub-regional markets of larger metropolitan areas and are generally small compared to full-scale amusement parks, with fewer attractions, a lower per-person per-hour cost to consumers than traditional amusement parks. FEC’s are more preferred as an entertainment and leisure option by families over the outdoor entertainment centers, as the environmental factors and climate changes do not affect any fun time or experience of the customers.

Growth in per capita disposable income, availability of diversified gaming and entertainment options, and favorable youth demographics in the Asia-Pacific region are some of the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, home gaming and mobile devices, high initial cost, and increase in ticket prices majorly restricts the market growth. Furthermore, continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities, F&B integration, and participatory play is believed to create significant demand for the family/indoor entertainment centers market. Besides, substantial growth in investments by malls in the Asia-Pacific region and integration of new technologies such as virtual reality gaming, 3D technology, and others provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is segmented based on visitor demographics, facility size, attendance, revenue source, application, type, and region. In terms of visitor demographics, the market is categorized into families with children (0-9), families with children (9-12), teenagers (12-18), young adults (18-24), and adults (Ages 24+). Based on facility size, it is divided into up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., 1 to 10 acres, 11 to 30 acres, and over 30 acres. Based on attendance, it is categorized into 0-25,000, 25,001-50,000, 50,001-100,000, 100,001-250,000, 250,001-500,000, 500,001-1.25 million, and 1.25 million-4 million, and over 4 million. Based on revenue source, it is classified into entry fees & ticket sales, food & beverages, merchandising, advertisement, and others. In terms of application, the market is classified into arcade studios, AR and VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into children’s entertainment centers (CECs), children’s edutainment centers (CEDCs), adult entertainment centers (AECs), and location-based entertainment centers (LBECs). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Family/indoor Entertainment Centers Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market along with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Players

Dave & Buster’s

CEC Entertainment, Inc.

Cinergy Entertainment

KidZania

Scene 75 Entertainment Centers,

The Walt Disney Company

Lucky Strike Entertainment

FunCity

Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center

Family/indoor Entertainment Centers Key Market Segments:

By Visitor Demographics

Families with Children (0-9)

Families with Children (9-12)

Teenagers (12-18)

Young Adults (18-24)

Adults (Ages 24+)

By Facility Size

Up to 5,000 sq. ft.

5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft.

10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft.

20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft.

1 to 10 Acres

11 to 30 Acres

Over 30 Acres

By Attendance

0-25,000

25,001-50,000

50,001-100,000

100,001-250,000

250,001-500,000

500,001-1.25 Million

1.25 Million-4 Million

Over 4 Million

By Revenue Source

Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

Food & Beverage

Merchandising

Advertisement

Others

By Applications

Arcade Studios

AR and VR Gaming Zones

Physical Play Activities

Skill/Competition Games

Others

By Type

Children’s Entertainment Centers (CECs)

Children’s Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)

Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)

Location-based Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Denmark

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

