Single-Mode Optical Fiber Market Leveraging the Future of Market Size: Best Practices and Success Stories | CommScope, Fujikura Ltd, Furukawa Electronic Co. Ltd

The most recent research report on "Single-Mode Optical Fiber Market " was published by Report Ocean.

Single-mode optical fiber refers to the medium and technology that is used to transmit information from one source to another. The information is transmitted through optical cables as rapid light pulses. The receiving end of a fiber optic transmission translates the light pulses into binary values. The single-mode fiber is used for long distance installations, which range from 2 meters to 10,000 meters. It is a single glass fiber strand used to transmit a single-mode or ray of light. It features only one mode of transmission and carries higher bandwidths.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Some single-mode optical fiber cables can achieve speeds of 10 Gbps over distance of 40 km. As single-mode cables require intricate calibration, their initial cost is higher as compared to their multimode counterpart. A single-mode optical fiber offers numerous advantages such as high attenuation & dispersion, higher data transmitting capabilities, usability within high-speed & large capacity networks, and others. These are used in numerous communication applications such as telecom, utility, community access television (CATV), military, and others, which drives the growth of the market.

Rise in need for fast & improved networking and network services and increase in penetration of broadband connections in developing economies are anticipated to majorly drive the growth of the global single-mode optical fiber market. Moreover, rise in demand for optical communication and sensing applications for different purposes, high demand for optical fiber cable (OFC) in the IT & telecom sector, increase in internet penetration, and surge in adoption of fiber to the home (FTTH) connectivity boost the industry growth. However, high installation cost and increased adoption of wireless communication systems are expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, rise in government investments in fiber optic network cable (OFC network) infrastructure is expected to present major opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period. For instance, the Indian government has been investing in OFC network infrastructure to increase internet penetration across the country, which is in line with the government’s initiatives such as Digital India and Smart Cities Mission.

The global single-mode optical fiber market is categorized based on type, application, and region. By type, the market is categorized into G.652, G.653, G.655, G.656, and G.657. The applications covered in the study include telecommunication & networking, CATV, data centers, factory automation & industrial networking, military, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

Key Benefits for Global Single-mode Optical Fiber Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global single-mode optical fiber market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global single-mode optical fiber industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global single-mode optical fiber market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Players:

CommScope

Corning Inc.

FiberHome

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electronic Co. Ltd.

Nexans S.A.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

The Prysmian Group

Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company

Global Single-mode Optical Fiber Key Market Segments:

By Type

G.652

G.653

G.655

G.656

G.657

By Applications

Telecommunication & Networking

Data Centers

CATV

Factory Automation & Industrial Networking

Military

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Sweden

Germany

Spain

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

