Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market Overview, Consumption, Key Drivers, Trends, Revenue, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast 2030

Astute Analytica has recently published a comprehensive report on the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market, which provides the latest data and insights into the market's growth prospects and challenges.

The report also includes a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields and representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain. Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market is projected to reach US$ 11,591.1 Mn by 2030 from US$ 4,789.7 Mn in 2021. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The report discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and offers information on the state of the market, including kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. It describes the market’s most active companies in detail, including attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

The leading companies in the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market include.

The key players in the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market are Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Flir Systems Inc., and Applied Vision Corp. among others.

The report continuously monitors the direct impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report contains observations on the impact of the pandemic.

Geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. The report discusses the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market includes.

The following are the various segments of the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market:

By Type segment of the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

1D Vision Systems

2D Vision Systems Area Scan Line Scan

3D Vision Systems

By Components segment of the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

Hardware Lighting System Optical system (Camera & lenses) Sensors Infrared Detectors Industrial X-Rays Others

Software On-premises Cloud

Services Maintenance & Support Consulting & Training



By Platform segment of the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

PC Based

Camera-Based Vision System

By Function Module segment of the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

Positioning/ Guidance/ Location

Identification

Inspection and Verification

Gauging/ Measurement

Soldering and Welding

Material Handling

Assembling and Disassembling

Painting and Dispensing

Others

By Camera Vision and Lenses segment of the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

Lens Telecentric Lenses Macro and Fixed Focal Lenses 360-degree view lenses Infrared & UV lenses Short Wave Infrared Lenses Medium Wave Infrared Lenses Long Wave Infrared Lenses Ultraviolet Lenses

Camera Vision Area Scan Camera Line Scan Cameras Others



By Industry segment of the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

Industrial Applications Automotive Electronics Manufacturing Food & Beverage Manufacturing Packaging Semiconductors Pharmaceuticals Warehouse & Logistics Wood & Paper Textiles Glass Rubber & Plastic

Non-Industrial Applications Printing Sports & Entertainment Intelligent Transportation Medical Imaging Retail Other



By Region/Country segment of the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Overall, the report on the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market provides a comprehensive and valuable resource for businesses looking to understand the market's current state and future growth prospects.

