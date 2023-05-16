Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Future of Market Research: Emerging Trends and Innovations | HERE Technologies, Nextome, Senion AB

The most recent research report on “Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market ” was published by Report Ocean. A dedicated study was conducted to offer advanced insights into crucial aspects of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension. Advanced technology and integrated approaches were utilized to ensure the production of high-quality results for this report on “Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market ”.

Indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) system incorporates the deployment of sensory devices and tracking technologies to enable positioning, wayfinding, and asset tracking solutions among various industry verticals that include retail, healthcare, travel, hospitality, manufacturing, logistics, and others. It uses a network of devices for locating objects and people inside a building through wireless technology. Therefore, it is majorly being adopted as a mainstream technology across large office buildings, shopping malls & supermarkets, university buildings, museums, airports & railway stations, stadiums, warehouses, and others.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31172

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

In addition, advanced IPIN devices and solutions provide better connectivity, effective and quick access to precise location, indoor location-based services to deliver proximity marketing, workflow optimization through asset and personnel tracking, and enhanced indoor navigation and routing. Rise in adoption of Bluetooth beacons, increase in demand for proximity marketing, surge in adoption of IoT in indoor positioning, and increase in penetration of connected devices are the major factors driving the market growth. However, operational challenges and lack of infrastructure in developing countries are major factors expected to hamper the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market growth during the forecasted period. Furthermore, IPIN systems in healthcare and manufacturing sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market.

The global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market is segmented based on component, technology application, end-use industry, and region. In terms of component, the market is categorized into software, hardware, and services. Based on technology, the market is divided into ultra-wideband technology, Bluetooth low energy, Wi-Fi, and others. In terms of application, the indoor positioning and indoor navigation market is segmented into asset & personnel tracking, location-based analytics, navigation & maps, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, it is segmented into healthcare, retail, manufacturing, travel & hospitality, office spaces, public spaces, logistics & warehouses, and others. The regions expected to observe major growth in the global IPIN market include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31172

Key Benefits for Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market along with the current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Players

HERE Technologies

Nextome

IndoorAtlas

Senion AB

Sensewhere

SPREO

Steerpath

indoo.rs

Pointr

AirFinder

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Key Market Segments:

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Technology

Ultra-Wideband Technology

Bluetooth Low Energy

Wi-Fi

Others

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31172

By Application

Asset and Personnel Tracking

Location-Based Analytics

Navigation and Maps

Others

By End Use Industry

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Travel & Hospitality

Office spaces

Public Spaces

Logistics & Warehouses

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Reasons to Buy this Report: Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturers.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

The report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis. Request full Report :- : :https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31172

Industry Analysis Service:

An organization can develop strategies and policies for a firm with the help of industry analysis. By offering cutting-edge data, research, and analytics, Report Ocean fills in gaps in the current market environment and aligns clients’ perspectives on the industry. These research findings may provide our clients with insightful information that will help them forecast long-term and short-term market trends, consumer needs, cost-cutting measures, etc. In order to help our priceless clients align their strategies with their long-term growth goals, Report Ocean employs skilled research analysts who draw on their knowledge that has been honed over years of experience and advanced analytical tools.

Why choose the industry analysis service from Report Ocean?

Unparalleled, state-of-the-art industry research service

A knowledgeable and flexible group of specialists

Utilization of cutting-edge analytical tools to provide highly personalized industry intelligence research

Professional reporting to deliver information that is simple to use

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com