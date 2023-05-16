Client Virtualization Market Quantitative vs. Qualitative Research: Choosing the Right Approach | Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Huawei Technologies Co

The most recent research report on “Client Virtualization Market” was published by Report Ocean. A dedicated study was conducted to offer advanced insights into crucial aspects of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension. Advanced technology and integrated approaches were utilized to ensure the production of high-quality results for this report on “Client Virtualization Market”.

Client virtualization solutions are used to deploy rich client applications and environments in a more efficient, secure, and reliable manner on any endpoint over a network. With the ever-growing challenges associated with endpoint management, client virtualization has enabled IT professionals to have more control over endpoint devices. In addition, it has dramatically reduced the costs incurred in supporting these devices as well as users, and also improved security and compliance across the organization. It offers a highly scalable solution and reduces IT overhead, and also simplifies IT management; thus, allowing enterprises to be more flexible in rolling out new applications and services.

Factors such as increased need to improve employees’ efficiency, enhanced data security, improved desktop management and cost-savings associated with these solutions, and growth in IT expenditure among organizations drive the growth of the client virtualization market. However, performance and compatibility issues are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, increased market for cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions and emergence of workspace-as-a-service are expected to present major opportunities for the expansion of the market in future.

The global client virtualization market is segmented based on type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into desktop virtualization, application virtualization, and presentation virtualization. Based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Based on industry vertical, it is segmented into IT & telecom, construction & manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, public sector, retail, education, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Client Virtualization Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global client virtualization market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global client virtualization market for the period of 2017-2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Players

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Parallels Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

VMware, Inc.

Client Virtualization Key Market Segments:

By Type

Desktop Virtualization

Application Virtualization

Presentation Virtualization

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMBs

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

Construction & Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Public Sector

Retail

Education

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

