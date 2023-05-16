Bioabsorbable Stents Market Size To Witness Huge Growth By 2031 | Tepha, Inc., REVA Medical, Inc.,

Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market Size study, by Product Type (Polymeric Stents, Metallic Stents, Polymeric-coated Metallic Stents) by Disease Indication (coronary artery disease, Peripheral Artery Disease) by Absorption Rate (Slow Absorption Rate, Fast Absorption Rate) by end use industries (Hospitals, Cardiac Catheterization Labs, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A bioresorbable stent commonly known as naturally dissolving stent serves the same purpose as metal-based stent but is manufactured from a material that can dissolve or be absorbed in the body over time. Generally, bioresorbable stents are made of polylactic acid, a naturally dissolvable material that is used in medical implants such as dissolving sutures.

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and rising R&D activities and product innovation from leading market players are key drivers for the growth of Bioabsorbable Stents market. For instance, according to global database Management Company Statista- As of 2021, approximately 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, accounting for 32% of all global deaths. Of these 17.9 million deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. Furthermore, as per American College of Cardiology (ACC)- in 2019, CVD was the leading cause of 9.6 million deaths among men and 8.9 million deaths among women, around a third of all deaths globally.

Furthermore, in July 2021, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), an American multinational medical technology company has acquired Tepha, Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of a proprietary resorbable polymer technology. Moreover, in September 2021, Germany based medical device company, Biotronik has received US FDA approval of its Orsiro Mission bioabsorbable polymer coronary drug-eluting stent system (BP-DES). Also, with the increasing advancements in Medical Equipment Technology and rising healthcare sector in emerging economies, the adoption & demand for Bioabsorbable Stents is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness regarding Bioabsorbable Stents and complications associated with bioabsorbable stents such as susceptible to structural failure impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Bioabsorbable Stents market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and higher disposable income and better healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing healthcare infrastructure in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bioabsorbable Stents market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories,

Amaranth Medical, Inc.,

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG,

Elixir Medical Corporation,

REVA Medical, Inc.,

Tepha, Inc.,

Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd.,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Becton Dickinson and Company

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.,

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Polymeric Stents

Metallic Stents

Polymeric-coated Metallic Stents

By Disease Indication:

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

By Absorption Rate:

Slow Absorption Rate

Fast Absorption Rate

By End Use Industries:

Hospitals

Cardiac Catheterization Labs

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

