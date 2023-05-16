Jeremy Lin reveals next step after head injury in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a former NBA star appeared on Tuesday (May 16) for the first time after an elbow to the head during the P. League+ playoffs on May 14 in Taiwan.

Having joined the Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers in February, Lin was elbowed to the head by Formosa Taishin Dreamers’ Chris McCullough, which caused Lin to suffer concussion. The media reported that Lin would retire earlier due to the nasty incident.

At a press event on Tuesday, Lin refuted the reports surrounding his retirement as rumors, but he confirmed that he is unsure about his professional basketball player career in Taiwan next season. Lin was looking very well at the press event to announce his latest capsule collection in collaboration with French military boots brand Palladium.

“I like P. League+, but I am going to be 35 years old. I am drained now, so I will leave Taiwan on Thursday for a vacation first,” said Lin.

“My mother used to say that I am hard-headed,” joked Lin. He said that he is feeling better now and has stopped vomiting and feeling dizzy after the incident.

Lin called on his fans to be rational and stop attacking the Formosa Taishin Dreamers. He noted that McCullough had texted him to apologize and other fellow Dreamers players had also showed their concerns.

The pop-up shop featuring Lin and Palladium opened on Tuesday at Eslite Ximending. One of Lin's fans, surnamed Tsui, told Taiwan News that he lined up to get into the store at 2 a.m. and he has been a fan of Lin for over a decade.

Tsui shared that he spent NT$20,000 (US$649) in the store and Lin personally signed his new sneakers. The pop-up store will run until May 31.

The pop-up shop featuring Lin and Palladium opens on Tuesday at Ximending. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu video)



Lin signs on Tsui's new sneakers. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)