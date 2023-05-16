New Taipei City mayor more popular than Foxconn founder as presidential candidate: Poll

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) published a new survey showing neither of the Kuomintang’s (KMT) candidates, New Taipei City mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) nor Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘), is as popular as the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

A question in the survey asked, “In the 2024 presidential election, if the competing candidates are the DPP’s Lai Ching-te, the KMT’s Hou Yu-ih, and the Taiwan People’s Party’s (TPP) Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who would you support?” In response, 35.8% of those surveyed answered they would support Lai, 27.6% Hou, and 25.1% Ko; 6.4% were undecided, and 5% had no opinion, did not know, or refused to answer.

Compared to survey results in April, the difference between support for Lai and Hou increased from 3.7% to 8.2%, while the difference between support for Hou and Ko decreased from 7.1% to 2.5%.

Another question asked, “In the 2024 presidential election, if the competing candidates are the DPP’s Lai Ching-te, the KMT’s Terry Gou, and the TPP’s Ko Wen-je, who would you support?” In response, 39.4% of those surveyed answered they would support Lai, 24.4% Gou, and 24.5% Ko; 6.4% were undecided, and 5.4% had no opinion, did not know, or refused to answer.

Considering the 6.8% difference between support for Hou and Gou, TPOF Chair You Ying-lung (游盈隆) thus concluded that it will not come as a surprise if Hou became KMT’s candidate for the election.

The KMT plans to announce its candidate for the 2024 presidential election on Wednesday (May 17).

The TPOF’s survey was conducted between May 8 and 9. Adults above 20 years of age were interviewed via phone. 1,076 valid responses were collected with a margin of error of 3%.