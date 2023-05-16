India close to approving joint chip project by Taiwan’s Foxconn, Vedanta

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — India’s central government was about to give its approval to a joint project for a semiconductor plant by the Foxconn Technology Group and mining company Vedanta Ltd., reports said Tuesday (May 16).

The plant in the western state of Gujarat was a key part of the government’s plan to turn India into an international semiconductor manufacturing hub, per CNA. Foxconn already operates electronics factories in several parts of the South Asian country, while recently turning its attention to the production of computer chips and electric vehicles.

The new factory, to be operated by Vedanta Foxconn Semiconductors Ltd. (VFSL), will produce 40-nanometer chips, a report in India’s The Economic Times said. Vedanta owns a stake of 63% in the company, with Foxconn holding the remaining 37%. The project also included a manufacturing unit for panels, CNA reported. Planned investment stood at NT$587 billion (US$19 billion).