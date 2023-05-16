Vantage Data Centers Announces Second Campus in Cyberjaya

Company plans additional US $3 billion investment to build a 256MW hyperscale campus in Malaysia’s digital hub

DENVER, USA and SINGAPORE Media OutReach - 16 May 2023 -Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the development of a second data center campus (KUL2) in Cyberjaya with an additional planned US $3 billion (RM13.32 billion) investment. Upon completion, the KUL2 campus will deliver 256MW of IT capacity to meet the growing customer demand for hyperscale data center services.Located adjacent to Vantage's existing campus (KUL1) in Cyberjaya, the campus will be sited on nearly 35 acres and will include 10 facilities across 256,000 square meters (2.75 million square feet). Strategically located to provide low-latency connectivity to major cities in the region, including Singapore, Bangkok and Jakarta, the state-of-the-art mega campus will be built to the highest standards of performance, reliability and security, with multiple layers of physical and virtual security measures in place to protect against threats. The first facility is planned to open its doors in the fourth quarter of 2025.In addition, Vantage is expanding its KUL1 campus with a fourth 16MW facility that is currently under development. Combined, both campuses will deliver a total of 287MW of IT capacity to meet the demands of hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises."Vantage has been expanding our footprint in Malaysia since we entered the dynamic Asia-Pacific market. Our positive experience in Cyberjaya has encouraged us to take further steps to advance the city's digital infrastructure by building our largest hyperscale campus in the region," said Giles Proctor, chief operating officer of Vantage's APAC business."With exciting opportunities ahead, Vantage is committed to driving innovation, sustainability and growth in the region to meet the demands of both global and local customers."At a ceremony today, Vantage signed an agreement with Cyberview , the tech hub developer of Cyberjaya, to move towards implementation of this investment. The event took place at the Cyberview Hari Raya Open House and Cyberjaya 26Anniversary Celebration, officiated by YB Fahmi Fadzil, Minister for Communications and Digital of Malaysia and Brian D. McFeeters, U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia."We are honored that Malaysia is the location of choice for industry experts like Vantage to establish their data centers. The development of KUL2 as Vantage's second data center campus serves as proof that Malaysia has emerged as the most desired destination for data center investments in the Asia Pacific region. We are confident that Vantage's efforts will assume a crucial role in propelling Malaysia to achieve its goal of becoming a digital nation and realizing a 22.6% GDP growth from the digital economy by 2025," said Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman, chief executive officer of Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA). "As the foremost provider of comprehensive investment solutions and a strategic investment partner in Malaysia, MIDA is dedicated to supporting Vantage's success and furthering the country's position as a prominent digital hub in the region.""With Vantage Data Centers' investment in Malaysia, we are one step closer towards our goal of firmly establishing Malaysia as the digital hub of ASEAN. The Malaysia Digital (MD) national strategic initiative aims to transform the nation's digital capabilities, enhancing our value proposition to attract digital investments and boost the digital economy," said Mahadhir Aziz, chief executive officer of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC). "We are committed to supporting Vantage's presence here and the growth of the nation's data center industry via various PEMANGKIN initiatives. Vantage's new data center campus not only strengthens Malaysia's digital infrastructure but also accelerates our ongoing digital transformation. This move signifies continued confidence in Malaysia's robust and enabling data center ecosystem, digitally skilled talent and world-class infrastructure."Vantage Data Centers currently has seven campuses across the region that are either operational or under development. For more information on the company's campuses in the Asia-Pacific region, please visit https://vantage-dc.com/data-center-locations/apac/ Hashtag: #VantageDataCenters

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world's well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across five continents in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.



For more information, visit www.vantage-dc.com.

