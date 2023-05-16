HeySara Collaborates with OCBC Bank to Help SMEs Save Costs on Their Digital Transformation Journey.

SMEs can now get a suite of corporate services bundled with Cloud Accounting and HR management software at the most affordable prices. Packages start from only $199 annually.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 May 2023 - HeySara collaborated with OCBC Bank to offer SME customers digitalised corporate services like company incorporation, company secretary and accounting & taxation. By availing this offer, SMEs can start their digital journey smoothly and cost-effectively.This is part of the Start Digital initiative launched by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), under the SMEs Go Digital programme. Start Digital was first launched in 2019, and extended in 2022 to support more SMEs in building foundational digital capabilities with easy-to-deploy solutions.HeySara is a new-generation corporate compliance company that leverages digital technology, while retaining the human touch element to provide the best customer experience in areas of company incorporation, corporate secretary, accounting, taxation, and human resource management.HeySara is providing their Digital Secretary Solutions along with easy-to-use and affordable cloud services and software under the HeySara – OCBC Start Digital Packs . The packages range between $199 to $599 for the initial 12 months of services."We are thrilled to be collaborating with OCBC to offer these Start Digital Packs to SMEs. We believe our all-inclusive packages and yet affordable solutions will certainly help small businesses to take their first but important step towards digital business transformation with greater confidence and ease," said Mr Ng Su Kai, Founder of HeySara Pte Ltd.Any local SME with an active OCBC SGD current account can enjoy this offer as a first-time applicant for any one of the Start Digital Packs. To know more about the eligibility criteria, please refer to the full terms and conditions on the OCBC Start Digital website

HeySara

HeySara is a new-generation, technology-enabled corporate service provider that offers an array of corporate services to small businesses in Singapore. They leverage technology to drive productivity and efficiency in their service delivery for a variety of services such as company incorporation, corporate secretary, accounting & taxation, human resource and work pass services and cloud software solutions. HeySara started its journey in 2019 and has built a base of over 1000 satisfied customers in a short time span of 3 years.



