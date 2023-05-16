Businesses in Taiwan face 3,250 cyberattacks per week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During the first quarter of 2023, organizations in Taiwan faced an average of more than 3,000 cyberattacks per week, the highest number in the world, reports said Monday (May 15).

While the global average reached 1,248 per week for an increase of 7% from the same period last year, Taiwan saw a surge of 24% to 3,250 attacks per week, according to Check Point Research, a provider of cyber threat intelligence.

While the overall increase of cyberattacks on a global scale was growing at a modest rate, the techniques used by hackers were becoming more complex, the company noted in a report. Ransomware was a key problem, while hackers were now also using legal instruments, such as AI or ChatGTP, to try and achieve their illegal aims.

Check Point Research found the largest increase in cyberattacks in Asia, though the highest number overall was found in Africa, per CNA. During the first quarter of 2023, the world of education and research was the main target of the hackers, with each institution facing 2,507 attacks per week.

Government and military websites were the second target for cyberattacks, registering 1,725 per week, or an increase of 5% from the same period in 2022.