Taiwan’s China Airlines to start Kaohsiung to Gimpo Airport route in July

Taiwanese airline will fly 3 round-trip services a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/16 16:26
China Airlines plane on runway in Taiwan. 

China Airlines plane on runway in Taiwan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese carrier China Airlines announced on Monday (May 15) that it will start a new route between Kaohsiung and Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, beginning in July.

The airline said it will fly three round-trip services a week between Kaohsiung International Airport and Gimpo International Airport starting on July 6, according to CNA. Flights will be offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and be flown on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

On the days mentioned above, flight CI184 will depart from Kaohsiung Airport at 2:30 p.m. and arrive at Gimpo Airport at 6:15 p.m. local time. On those same days, flight CI185 will leave from Gimpo Airport at 7:15 p.m. in Seoul and arrive at 9:15 p.m. Taiwan time.

The Taiwanese airline said the new route will allow people living in the southern part of the country to have easy access to Seoul, while also encouraging Korean tourists to visit southern Taiwan. The company said it is offering promotional round-trip economy class tickets for the new route starting from NT$8,200 (US$266) before taxes.

China Airlines
Kaohsiung International Airport
Gimpo International Airport

