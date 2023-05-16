Alexa
Taiwan legislative speaker meets with US House committee on China

You Si-kun discusses bilateral security, cooperation with US lawmakers

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/16 14:43
Legislative Speaker You Si-kun.

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) on Monday (May 15) met with members of the U.S. House committee on China to discuss deepening economic and security ties between the two countries, according to a Bloomberg report.

You, who is currently visiting the U.S., was spotted leaving the office of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Washington, D.C. on Monday morning, but it was later confirmed that he had met with the China committee members and not McCarthy. During the meeting, the two sides focused on how the U.S. and Taiwan can enhance bilateral relations through economic exchanges and security cooperation, as well as how congress can assist Taiwan in countering aggression from the Chinese Communist Party, per CNA.

A source familiar with the matter said the committee was honored to welcome You. Deterrence against Chinese aggression toward Taiwan is necessary work, they said, adding that the U.S. continues to cooperate with Taiwan and other regional allies to ensure peace and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The legislative speaker previously visited the U.S. in February to attend an international religious freedom summit. You will later attend an event at the Hudson Institute on Tuesday (May 16), where he will discuss defending democracy with Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin and Uyghur lawyer Nury Turkel.
