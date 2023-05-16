Respond.io Joins Forces with WhatsApp to Assist Enterprises in Driving Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 12 May 2023 - Leading message platform respond.io is now a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider (BSP), placing it among an exclusive group of WhatsApp BSPs worldwide. This significant milestone means that businesses can now take advantage of its advanced messaging features and capabilities to connect with their customers like never before.



What’s in it for Businesses Worldwide



Businesses using respond.io can now seamlessly integrate the WhatsApp Business Platform directly from Meta’s cloud servers for increased efficiency and reliability. Meta's worldwide network of servers is tactically positioned to reduce latency, resulting in faster updates and improved message delivery times.



By becoming a WhatsApp BSP, respond.io now has direct access to Meta's support team. This new development enables respond.io to provide its customers with exceptional support and assistance with common requests, including WhatsApp Business verification.



As an omnichannel customer communication management software, respond.io adds value to WhatsApp API's capabilities. It enables multiuser access for WhatsApp so all agents and teams can respond to a high volume of messages from one WhatsApp number. Plus, respond.io offers businesses a suite of powerful tools including an advanced automation builder, detailed analytics on team and agent performance, and seamless integration with custom messaging channels and over 5,000 applications, including CRMs and e-commerce platforms such as Hubspot, Salesforce, Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento and more.



Now, businesses will be able to manage all their conversations and WhatsApp Business Accounts on respond.io. This includes managing their WhatsApp business profile, message template creation and approval, and WhatsApp conversation charges, all from a single interface.



Respond.io also enables businesses to comply with WhatsApp's policies and regulations, such as collecting customer consent to receive messages from a business. From offering multiple chat entry points, like ads that click to WhatsApp, QR codes and chat links, to obtaining opt-ins as part of an automated conversation, respond.io removes the friction in customer communication.



A Commitment to Advanced Messaging Solutions



Respond.io believes that instant messaging is the future of customer communication, and is committed to delivering the most advanced and effective messaging solutions to businesses across the globe.



WhatsApp is a key channel for respond.io as it is one of the most widely used messaging apps in the world. With over 2 billion active users across 180 countries, it has become an essential channel for businesses to engage with customers.



As of today, respond.io helps thousands of medium and enterprise customers worldwide unlock the power of instant messaging to deliver great customer experiences, build brand loyalty and drive growth and revenue. Among others, it empowered 200 agents at the Indian social media platform Sharechat to chat with 50,000 content creators using a single WhatsApp number and enabled Yoho, Hong Kong’s leading e-commerce platform, to grow its customer base by almost 10% in just four months by dramatically improving its sales and support experience.



"Empowering businesses to communicate seamlessly with their customers is our top priority as a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider. Our platform offers a personalized, conversational experience that fosters stronger relationships. By continuously expanding our capabilities, we enable businesses to achieve their goals and stay ahead of the curve. This collaboration with WhatsApp unlocks tremendous potential, allowing us to remain at the forefront of the latest trends to keep providing businesses worldwide with exceptional business messaging solutions." Gerardo Salandra, CEO of respond.io.



Its new status as a WhatsApp BSP will better equip respond.io to help businesses improve the efficiency of their messaging operations, as well as boost customer satisfaction and retention for steady business growth. Interested clients can try the messaging software for free and get an account on the WhatsApp Business Platform in minutes by signing up on respond.io.





About respond.io

Respond.io is a customer conversation management software that enables companies to respond to messages from any channel from one centralized dashboard by teams of all sizes, thus making communication with customers easier, faster, and more satisfactory.

Over 10,000 companies from 86 countries, including British Airways, Klook, Decathlon, Roche and Bigo use respond.io. The platform processes 120 million messages per month, beating three of its main competitors combined.In 2022, respond.io raised $7 million in Series A funding, led by Headline Asia with participation from AltaIR Capital Sterling Oak Group and Calendula Ventures . The company is headquartered in Malaysia.