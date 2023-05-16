USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group patrols southeast of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There are two U.S. carrier strike groups and two amphibious ready groups currently deployed to the Western Pacific, including the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG), which is patrolling southeast of Taiwan.

The Nimitz CSG is currently positioned in the Philippine Sea, reported USNI News on Monday (May 15). It departed from the U.S. West Coast on Dec. 3 and entered the U.S. 7th Fleet's area of operations on Dec. 16.

Aboard the Nimitz is Carrier Air Wing 17, which includes nine squadrons and detachments. The CSG includes the USS Bunker Hill, a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser, and Destroyer Squadron 9, which includes USS Wayne E. Meyer, USS Chung-Hoon, USS Decatur, and USS Paul Hamilton.

The Ronald Reagan CSG is presently situated in the Philippine Sea to the southeast of Japan. The aircraft carrier and the guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam left from Yokosuka, Japan, on Friday (May 12) and the CSG is preparing for its spring patrol, according to the news agency.

The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) carrying the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit departed from the San Diego naval base on Nov. 9 for a mission in the Indo-Pacfic. It is currently underway in Western Pacific waters near Guam.

The America ARG is located in Sasebo, Japan, according to USNI. The ARG is composed of the USS America, Amphibious Squadron 11, and USS Green Bay.