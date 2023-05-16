Taiwan welcomes Belgian senate delegation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A five-member delegation of Belgian senators is in Taiwan to strengthen bilateral exchanges.

The group arrived on Monday (May 15) and will meet with Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), and visit the Ministry of Economic Affairs, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). Over the course of five days, the senators are scheduled to visit the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Human Rights and Transitional Justice, Circular Taiwan Network, Taiwan Advanced Automotive Technology Development Association, and Taiwan Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Partnership.

Additionally, the senators will stop by Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation, the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute, Hsinchu Science Park Administration, and the Industrial Technology Research Institute to gain insights into Taiwan's political, economic, energy, and high-tech sectors. They will also engage in discussions on various cooperation issues between the two countries.

The group will also be treated to a banquet hosted by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roy Chun Lee (李淳).

Based on the shared values of freedom, democracy, rule of law, and human rights, Belgium has passed pro-Taiwan resolutions over the past two years, including in the Flemish parliament (March 2021), the Belgian Senate (March 2021), and the Wallonia parliament (October 2022), MOFA said.

The ministry said it hopes the delegation’s visit will “deepen parliamentary exchanges, promote bilateral cooperation and friendly relations, and further enhance substantive cooperation between Taiwan and Belgium in various fields.”

The delegation includes Julien Uyttendaele, Philippe Courard, Rene Collin, Emmanuel De Bock, and Joris Nachtergaele.