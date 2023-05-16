Rive Gauche Unveils New Brand Look and Feel to Commemorate 30th Anniversary

Customers wowed by new brand experience at opening of first rebranded store in Serangoon Nex

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 May 2023 - Rive Gauche Patisserie ("Rive Gauche"), the Singapore patisserie brand known for its artisanal Parisian cakes and pastries, is excited to unveil a new logo and completely revamped brand look as it commemorates 30 years of establishment.Rive Gauche - now part of the F&B portfolio under MUGINOHO GLOBAL PTE. LTD., franchiser of Beard Papa's - following a business transfer from Kimly in December last year - is a household pastry name best known for its exquisite French pastries and delectable cakes well-loved by Singaporeans and tourists. Its patisserie is crafted with passion and finesse by expert pastry chefs using only the finest and freshest ingredients, for the customers' ultimate enjoyment.Its signature Guanaja Cake, made from Valrhona's Guanaja chocolate layered with luscious chocolate glaze, chocolaty ganache, aromatic chocolate sponge, and crunchy feuilletine, is widely regarded as one of the best chocolate cakes in Singapore The new brand look encapsulates the essence of sophistication and timeless elegance, reflective of the premium quality products that Rive Gauche offers, yet updated to incorporate contemporary sensitivities and experiential preferences of the modern consumer audience.To kick off the new brand unveiling, Rive Gauche's first rebranded store look opened its doors in Serangoon Nex shopping mall yesterday, enchanting consumers with a new experience and new pastry creations to savour."We are excited to unveil our new branding initiative that reflects our evolution as a brand over the last three decades," said Ms. Sanae Inada, the General Manager of Rive Gauche. "Our customers can look forward to a refreshed experience, including the relaunch of our website with a new online experience in two months and rollout of the revamped store design across all our other 7 outlets by the end of September this year.""Besides upgrading the brand look, we're committed to delighting our customers with the introduction of new cake and pastry items gradually throughout all our outlets, so there's always something interesting to discover at Rive Gauche with every visit," Ms. Sanae added.New products that customers can look forward to include:, a refreshing indulgence, featuring fresh strawberries and basil-infused crème pâtissier - a sublime choice for Singapore's balmy weather., with a harmonious marriage of rich, caramel-esque miso and a medley of crunchy nuts, offering a delightful combination of flavours and textures., a multi-layered mousse cake that combines a velvety matcha mousse with tangy raspberry jelly, creating a complex yet harmonious flavour sensation.Chocolate lovers can also expect more creations from the Guanaja series such as tarts, cupcakes, cookies and macarons to be available in the coming months.Rive Gauche is dedicated to celebrating the art of French pastry making and elevating the indulgence experience of its customers, and the new brand look is an affirmation of that promise and commitment.Be among the first to experience the new Rive Gauche, and visit its first rebranded store in Serangoon Nex, at #B1-16 from today onwards.Hashtag: #RiveGauche

About Rive Gauche

Rive Gauche is an established patisserie brand in Singapore dedicated to the fine art of crafting delight. Inspired by the French tradition, Rive Gauche creates cakes and pastries by hand with heart and skill, to fill everyone and every occasion with joy.



For more information on Rive Gauche, visit https://www.rivegauche.sg/.

