Empoli scores late equalizer against Sampdoria in Serie A

By Associated Press
2023/05/16 05:12
Sampdoria's Alessandro Zanoli, right, and Empoli's Marko Pjaca, left, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and FC ...
Sampdoria's Alessandro Zanoli celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and FC Empoli in Genoa, Ital...
Sampdoria's head coach Dejan Stankovic points during the Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and FC Empoli in Genoa, Italy, Monday, May 15, 2023. (...
Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella, right, and Empoli's Liam Henderson, left, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria Gen...
Empoli's head coach Paolo Zanetti gestures during the Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria Genua and FC Empoli in Genoa, Italy, Monday, May 15, 2023...

ROME (AP) — Empoli scored late to draw at Sampdoria 1-1 in Serie A on Monday and virtually seal another season in the top-flight.

Substitute Roberto Piccoli found the target three minutes into stoppage time.

Alessandro Zanoli put Sampdoria ahead in the 34th after being set up Fabio Quagliarella.

Empoli moved nine points above the drop zone with three matches to play.

Sampdoria, which was already assured of being relegated, remained in last place.

