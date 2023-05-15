Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Set to Experience Unprecedented Expansion Over Next 7 Years

New Industry Report on Global Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 250 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market. If you are interested in the report, PLEASE REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY

Global Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services Market to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2027.Global Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services Market is valued at approximately USD 1.67 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.3 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services provides food for dogs, cats, and other pets with essential nutritional values etc. It delivers both types of food, dry and wet. The increasing inclination towards pet adoption has led to the adoption of Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services across the forecast period. For Instance: according to Insurance Information Institute in 2020, the number of U.S households that own dogs were 63.4 million and 42.7 household own cats as pet animal. Increasing awareness towards pet health and diet enhances the growth of pet meal kit delivery services market. Also, with the increasing expenditure towards pet care, the adoption & demand for Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, threat of substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Major market players included in this report are:

The Farmer’s Dog, Inc.

PetPlate

NomNomNow Inc.

Ollie Pets Inc.

Spot and Tango

Butternut Box

Kabo Labs

Lyka

Tailsco Ltd

Lucky Dog Cuisine Inc.

The geographical regions considered for the global Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services market analysis includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is considered as the significant region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the increasing adoption of dogs and cats, rising spending on pet food etc. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising pet population, and increasing awareness towards pet health and proper diet would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Pet:

Dogs

Cats

By Food:

Dry (Kibble)

Wet

By Subscription:

Topper

Full

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

