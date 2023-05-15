Hydrogen Generation Market Investors Anticipate Significant Profits as Market Booms From 2023 To 2030

New Industry Report on Global Hydrogen Generation Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 250 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market. If you are interested in the report, PLEASE REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY

Global Hydrogen Generation Market to reach USD 240.71 billion by 2027.Global Hydrogen Generation Market is valued at approximately USD 130 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Hydrogen generation is a technique which is used to produce hydrogen from water, using a process called electrolysis. Growing investment in renewable energy, government regulations for desulfurization and greenhouse gas emissions have led to the adoption of Hydrogen generation across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), in partnership with FICCI India set to achieve 450 GW renewable energy installed capacity by 2030. Also, with the increasing focus on developing a hydrogen-based economy, the adoption & demand for Hydrogen generation is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high capital cost of hydrogen energy storage impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Global Hydrogen Generation Market is segmented on the basis of geographical region as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the technological advancement and heavy investment in fuel cell adoption. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as adopting green technologies would create profitable growth prospects for the Hydrogen generation Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ATAWEY

Electrochaea

AquaHydrex, Inc.

EXYTRON

Enapter

Starfire Energy

Hiringa Energy

Plug Power

Claind

Ally Hi-Tech

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Source within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Steam methane reforming

Partial oxidation (pox)

Coal gasification

Electrolysis

By Application:

Petroleum refinery

Generation mode

Ammonia production

Methanol production

Transportation

Power generation

Other applications

By Source:

Blue hydrogen

Green hydrogen

Grey hydrogen

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

