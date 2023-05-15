Power Rental Systems Market Expected to Reach New Heights From 2023 To 2030

New Industry Report on Global Power Rental Systems Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 250 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market. If you are interested in the report, PLEASE REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY

Global Power rental systems to reach USD 22063.60 million by 2027.Global Power rental systems is valued at approximately USD 32,739.8 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A Power rental, also known as power on hire, comes with numerous advantages over-purchased power equipment. Rental generators are effective over the purchased generators as they provide flexibility in the power rating required, carry negligible maintenance and installation costs, are readily available on short notice, and have lower initial costs. Rising need for electrification and increasing investment in the power sector, high demand for continuous power supply from the mining sector has led to the adoption of Power rental systems across the forecast period. For Instance: As per IBEF In FY22 (until September 2021), the total thermal installed capacity in the country stood at 234.02 GW. Installed capacity of renewable, hydro and nuclear energy totaled 101.53 GW, 46.51 GW and 6.78 GW, respectively. Also, with the advent of digital technology solutions, the adoption & demand for Power rental systems is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, the environmental regulations impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Major market players included in this report are:

Kohler (US),

Aggreko (UK),

United Rentals (US),

Caterpillar (US),

Herc Rental (US),

Ashtead Group (UK),

Atlas Copco (Sweden),

Speedy Hire (UK),

Cummins (US),

Bredenoord (UK),

Multiquip (US)

Global Power rental systems market is segmented on the basis of geographical region as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Middle East & Africa is among the fastest-developing regions for rental power solutions due to the growing construction activities and oil & natural gas industry in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as abundant raw material availability and economic labor costs would create profitable growth prospects for the Power rental systems across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Application within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Rental type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Rental type:

Retail Rental

Project Rental

By Fuel type:

Diesel

Natural Gas

Others (Dual Fuel, Hybrid, and HFO)

By Application:

Peak Shaving

Standby Power

Base Load/ Continuous Load

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

