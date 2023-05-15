Tight Gas Market Investors Anticipate Record-Breaking Returns in The Coming Years

New Industry Report on Global Tight Gas Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 250 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market. If you are interested in the report, PLEASE REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY

Global Tight Gas Market to reach USD 60.1 billion by 2027.Global Tight Gas Market is valued at approximately USD 34.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Tight gas is a type of unconventional gas that is confined in a low-permeability source rock deep underground, such as sandstone or limestone. Lower extraction, processing and commercialization cost, increasing levels of expenditure on the expansion of the oil & gas industry has led to the adoption of Tight Gas across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the U.S. dry natural gas production in 2020 was about 33.5 trillion cubic feet (Tcf), an average of about 91.5 billion cubic feet per day and the second-highest annual amount recorded. In 2020, U.S. dry natural gas production was about 10% greater than U.S. total natural gas consumption. Also, with the adoption of advanced technologies the adoption & demand for Tight Gas is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, the presence of various harmful chemicals in the gas extraction process impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Tight Gas market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the innovations in the extraction process of hydraulic fracturing. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing demand for enhancing energy security across the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tight Gas market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

hevron Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

ConocoPhillips

PetroChina Company Limited

Equinor ASA.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Residential

Commercial & Industrial Power Generation

Transportation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

