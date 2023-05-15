Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Set to Surge with Major Industry Advancements

New Industry Report on Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 250 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market. If you are interested in the report, PLEASE REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market to reach USD 67.29 billion by 2027.Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market is valued at approximately USD 43.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Enhanced Oil Recovery is a measure of the completeness of extraction of oil from a bed. Oil recovery also refers to the degree of depletion of an oil bed. Rise in production of oil from maturing oilfields and gas Injection technique has led the adoption of Enhanced Oil Recovery across the forecast period. For Instance: According to International Energy Agency (IEA) in 2018, the gas injection was expected to account for approximately 60% of EOR production in the United States, with a growing emphasis on CO2-based EOR. Also, with the focus on heavy oil production, the adoption & demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, increasing adoption of renewable energy impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Major market players included in this report are:

Champion X (US)

Halliburton (US)

Schlumberger (US)

Baker Hughes Company (US)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Netherlands)

BP Plc (UK)

BASF SE (Germany)

Linde Plc (Ireland)

Air Liquide (France)

Technip FMC (UK)

The key regions considered for the global Enhanced Oil Recovery market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the unconventional resources in the Gulf of Mexico. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing investments in the upstream sector by several governments and aging oil and gas fields would create lucrative growth prospects for the Enhanced Oil Recovery market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Thermal

Chemical

Gas

By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

