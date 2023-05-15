Food and Beverage Air Filtration Market Expected to Outperform Previous Projections Through 2030

New Industry Report on Global Food and Beverage Air Filtration Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 250 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market. If you are interested in the report, PLEASE REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY

Global Food and Beverage Air Filtration Market to reach USD 1.91 billion by 2027.Global Food and Beverage Air Filtration Market is valued at approximately USD 1.12 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Food and Beverage Air Filtration is a filtration system that will prevent air contaminants from entering your property by capturing particles through air filters. Manufacturers pursuing strategic partnerships, International human rights law and other laws affecting human health has led the adoption of Food and Beverage Air Filtration across the forecast period. For Instance: In China, Freudenberg has opened a new manufacturing site with a total investment of 50 million euros and a 65,000 square metre floor area. Also, with the increasing awareness among consumers, the adoption & demand for Food and Beverage Air Filtration is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, Changing consumer demand impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Food and Beverage Air Filtration market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to preventive measures against contamination during product manufacturing. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as use of advanced technologies in the food and beverage production process would create lucrative growth prospects for the Food and Beverage Air Filtration market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

W. L. Gore and Associates

Koch Filter

Pall Corporation

AROTECH

3M Multinational conglomerate company

Parker Domnick Hunter

Austin Air

Freudenberg Group

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Japan Air Filter

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Filter:

HEPA and ULPA filters

Cassette filters

Compact pocket filters

Dust removal filters

Honeycomb (HM) module

Pleated Filter

Moisture Separators

Activated Carbon Filters

By End Use:

Dairy

Bakery / Cereals

RTE / Chilled Foods

Meat Processing

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

