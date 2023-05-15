Canned Fruits Market Upcoming Developments to Fuel Impressive Gains in The Next Decade

New Industry Report on Global Canned Fruits Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 250 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market. If you are interested in the report, PLEASE REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY

Global Canned Fruits Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2030.Global Canned Fruits Market is valued approximately at USD $$ Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Canned fruits are stored using preservation to improve the shelf life of ready to eat fruits such as Tart apples, cranberries and other fruits. The global Canned Fruits market is being driven by growing demand for consumption of fruits to maintain healthy lifestyle. According to Statista, global production of fresh fruit has risen from 844.73 million metric tons in 2017 to 883.42 million metric tons in 2019. Another driving factor for the market growth is the increasing demand for ready & convenience food products due to hectic lifestyle.

According to Statista, convenience food market size is projected to reach USD 585 billion by 2025 from USD 433 billion in 2019. Furthermore, the growing working population in urban areas, rise in the disposable income and rising penetration of e-commerce platforms around the world will provide new opportunities for the global Canned Fruits industry. However, presence of preservatives in canned fruits may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nestl?(C)

Del Monte Food, Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

RFG Foods

Seneca Foods

Ayam Sarl

Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

B??sch Boden Spies

Shanghai Meilin Zhengguanghe Co., Ltd.

The global Canned Fruits Market is analyzed for regional analysis on the basis of major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to growing working population, rising demand for ready to eat meals, rise in introduction of canned fruits with exotic flavors and expansion of food and beverages industry in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fruit Type:

Peaches

Pineapple

Mandarin Oranges

Pears

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Form:

Whole fruits

Cut fruits

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

