Dried Fruits Market Massive Growth Predicted for Market During Forecast Period 2030

Global Dried Fruits Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2030. Global Dried Fruits Market is valued approximately at USD $$ Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Dried Fruits are widely consumed as they are good source of nutrients including fiber, high source of antioxidants, and others. The global dried fruits market is being driven by growing demand for health and wellness food products as dried fruits are used in food products. According to Statista, health and wellness food market is projected to increase from USD 768.2 billion in 2019 to USD 811.82 billion by 2021. Another important driving factor is the increasing production of dried fruits around the world.

According to Global Cashews Council 2020 data, world production of cashews ranges between 720,000 and 790,000 metric tons per year. Furthermore, less perishability and easy to carry properties contributes for go snacking, increasing adoption of healthy lifestyle and enhancing end-use applications such as bakery, dairy, snack, will provide new opportunities for the global Dried Fruits industry. However, high obesity and hypersensitivity to certain fruits may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sunbeam Foods

Sun-Maid Growers of California

AL Foah

Bergin Fruit and Nut Company

Angas Park

Murray River Organics Gr

Red River Foods

Geobres

Kiantama Oy

Traina Foods

The regional analysis for the global Dried Fruits Market is based on the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of established companies and high awareness regarding consumption of healthy food. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to increasing production of dried fruits, rising purchasing power and large consumer base in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Apricots

Dates

Raisins

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

