Dehydrated Food Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth During Forecast Period 2030

New Industry Report on Global Dehydrated Food Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 250 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global Dehydrated Food Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2030. Global Dehydrated Food Market is valued approximately at USD $$ Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Dehydrated Food are the dried food products preserved to be consumed for a longer period of time. The global dehydrated food market is being driven by growing demand for convenience food products such as ready meals, processed food and instant food products. According to Statista, Convenience Food market size is expected to grow from USD 433 billion in 2019 to USD 585 billion by 2025. The other driving factor for the market growth is the continuous increase in e-commerce sales worldwide as these products can be transported easily and consumed by the people in remote areas as well. According to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, e-commerce sales increased from USD 23.70 trillion in 2017 to USD 25.6 trillion in 2018 witnessing growth rate of 8%. Furthermore, expansions in global trade, increasing new product launches by food & beverages industry and growth in consumption of canned products will provide new opportunities for the global Dehydrated Food industry. However, disruption in supply chain may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis is based on the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World for the global Dehydrated Food Market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising consumption of shelf-stable freeze-dried products and presence of established companies in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to rising demand of seasonal products, favorable government initiatives to promote food processing industries and increasing product launches.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nestl?(C)

Unilever

Mercer Milling Company, Inc.

Kerry.

Mondelez International, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Chaucer Foods Ltd

Novartis

DSM

General Mills Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Spray-dried

Freeze-dried

Vacuum-dried

Others

By Product:

Dried Processed Food

Dried Fruit & Vegetable

Dried Dairy

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Online Retailing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

