Global Lychee Market Poised for Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

Global Lychee Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2030. Global Lychee Market is valued approximately at USD $$ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.5% over the forecast period 2021-2030.

Lychee Market is the sole member of the genus Litchi in the soapberry family, Sapindaceae, grown for its edible fruit. China, India, and Vietnam are the major producers of lychee in the globe. for instance, Southeast Asian countries accounted for 19 percent of the worldwide lychee market in 2018-2019, according to the International Society for Horticultural Science (ISHS). Madagascar accounted for 35% of worldwide exports, with Vietnam and China coming in second and third, with 19% and 18%, respectively. Furthermore, Increasing demand for fresh produce in the emerging and developing nations boost the lychee market in the upcoming years. According to ITC TradeMap data, the overall export value of lychee from China was USD 25,313 thousand in 2019, and it quadrupled in 2020, reaching USD 53,195 thousand. Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the United States are the top three importing nations from China, with import values increasing significantly from 2019 to 2020, reaching USD 17,032 thousand, USD 9,287 thousand, and USD 6,173 thousand, respectively. However, Prolonged lockdown around the world, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market growth in forecast years. Factor supporting towards the market growth are rise in demand of lychee in several countries and countries such as China and Vietnam are major exporter of lychee. The main reason for the growth in lychee exports is increased demand for Vietnamese lychee owing to greater fruit quality when compared to India and China.

Major market player included in this report are:

Viking Foods Co. Ltd

Green World Import Export Co. Ltd

Nam Van Long Co. Ltd.

Organic Thai Foods Limited

Nam Viet Phat Food Co. Ltd

Cv. Kunayo Indonesia

Four Season Foods Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Lychee:

Emperor Lychee Fruit

Mauritius Lychee Fruit

Sweetheart Lychee Fruit

Brewster Lychee Fruit

Haak Yip Lychee Fruit

Others

By Consumption type:

Volume

value

By Import and export :

Volume

Value

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

