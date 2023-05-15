Beverage Can Market to Witness Explosive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

New Industry Report on Global Beverage Can Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 250 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market. If you are interested in the report, PLEASE REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY

Global Beverage Can Market to reach USD 50.60 billion by 2027.Global Beverage Can Market is valued at approximately USD 35.72 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.10 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Beverage cans market can be used for different purposes for selling soft drinks, alcoholic drinks, fruit and vegetable juices, herbal teas, energy drinks, etc. Beverage cans are usually made up of aluminum and tin-plated steel. Rising consumption of non-alcoholic products, growing consumption of ready to drink products have led the demand for beverage cans market to grow. For Instance: as per the data of international food and agribusiness management association (IFAMA) total food and beverage industry investment has increased from US$ 400 in 2017 to US$ 813 in 2018. showing an increase in the demand for beverage cans market However, causes contamination to environment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, with the increasing health consciousness among consumers, the adoption & demand for beverage cans market is likely to increase during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ball corp.

Orora packaging Australia Pty. Ltd.

The olayan group

Crown holdings inc.

Ardagh S.A.

canpack

CNPC holdings ltd.

Bangkok can manufacturing

Nampack Ltd.

The regional analysis of the global Beverage Cans Markets is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing young population and promptness & affordability of beverages coupled with the well-established market for beverage cans. Whereas, US and Canada are also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as high product adoption by consumers, increased disposable income and increased per capita consumption of beverages would create lucrative growth prospects for the Beverage Cans Market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Aluminium

Steel

By Application:

Carbonated soft drinks

Alcohol beverages

Fruit and vegetable juices

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

