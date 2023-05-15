4G Equipment Market Future of Market Size: Scaling Up for Epic Success | ZTE Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co

The most recent research report on 4G Equipment Market was published by Report Ocean. A dedicated study was conducted to offer advanced insights into crucial aspects of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension. Advanced technology and integrated approaches were utilized to ensure the production of high-quality results for this report on 4G Equipment Market .

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Wireless mobile communications are generally defined by generation designations. 4G is a fourth-generation of mobile network technology that enables faster internet than earlier generations such as 2G and 3G networks. The 4G equipment are categorized into Long-term Equipment (LTE) and Wi-max equipment. These equipment enable to increase network capacity and faster data transmission rates in areas such as stadiums, hospitals, campuses, resorts, and other large places.

Significant rise in network traffic due to rise in M2M connections, mobile, and wireless devices is the major factor driving the growth of the 4G equipment market. In addition, booming consumer demand for high speed connectivity and supportive government and industry initiatives are also driving the market. However, concerns pertaining to network are expected to hinder the growth of the 4G equipment market. Furthermore, expansion of 4G network in rural areas is expected to provide major opportunities for the market growth in upcoming years. The global 4G equipment market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, and region. Based on component, the market is categorized into infrastructure equipment and testing equipment. On the basis of technology, it is classified into LTE and Wi-Max. In addition, LTE technology is further segmented into, TD-LTE, FDD-LTE, and LTE A. Based on region, the 4G Equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY BENEFITS

> The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global 4G equipment market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

> Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

> Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

> The quantitative analysis of the global 4G equipment market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

> Airspan Networks Inc.

> Cisco

> Fujitsu Limited

> Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

> Motorola Solutions, Inc.

> NEC Corporation

> Nokia Corporation

> Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

> Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

> ZTE Corporation

> Others

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

> Infrastructure Equipment

o Small Cell

o Macro Cell

o Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

o Others

> Testing Equipment

BY APPLICATION

> LTE

? TD-LTE

? FDD-LTE

? LTE A

> Wi-Max

BY Region

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

