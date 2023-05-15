U.S Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Future of Market Size: Emerging Technologies and Their Impact on Business Growth | Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Symphony Solutions

The most recent research report on U.S Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market was published by Report Ocean. A dedicated study was conducted to offer advanced insights into crucial aspects of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension. Advanced technology and integrated approaches were utilized to ensure the production of high-quality results for this report on U.S Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market .

The U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market was valued at $4,915.43 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $18,189.32 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.9% from 2019 to 2026An agile transformation strategy refers to long-term goals toward the transformation of an organization’s culture and product delivery methods according to the Agile Manifesto. Different types of services such as planning, assessments, coaching, and others are required for transforming an organization from traditional methodologies to agile.This transformation helps in achieving regular communication, feedback sessions, constant collaboration, and continuous stakeholder management among the organization and its employees, and is considered critical for the success of any project. By adopting agile, multiple agile teams can take benefits through regular collaboration, communication, and updates, and achieve higher visibility across the business.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Upsurge in need for faster time-to-market in product development, continuous changes in business needs, and increase in need for better communication & collaboration among businesses, along with shift in preference from traditional transformation toward agile transformation are the key factors that drive the growth of the U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market. Several benefits of agile transformation, such as reduced costs, more flexibility, quicker time to release, better predictability & quality, and early risk detection boost the adoption of this process among organizations.

However, certain issues associated with adoption of agile transformation, such as structural complexities and other architectural complexities are expected to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in adoption of agile approaches among major non-IT industries, such as manufacturing, retail, and transportation, and emerging applications of agile approaches in growing Big Data-based complex landscape are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The U.S. enterprise agile transformation services market is segmented based on methodology, service type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on methodology, the market is divided into scrum, scrumXP, scrumban, kanban, custom hybrid, and others. By service type, it is categorized into agile readiness assessment, training & coaching services, development services, consulting, and others. On the basis of organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. As per industry vertical, it is classified into, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, media & entertainment, government & public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across Western U.S., Southeastern U.S., Southwestern U.S., Northeastern U.S., and Midwestern U.S.

