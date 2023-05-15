Digital Lending Platform Market Future of Market Research: Emerging Trends and Innovations | FIS Global, Black Knight, Ellie MAE

The most recent research report on Digital Lending Platform Market was published by Report Ocean. A dedicated study was conducted to offer advanced insights into crucial aspects of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension. Advanced technology and integrated approaches were utilized to ensure the production of high-quality results for this report on Digital Lending Platform Market .

Digital lending is the use of online technology to manage loan processes, such as originating and renewing loans to deliver faster and more efficient decisions. These platforms enable lenders to provide loans directly to borrowers through software, and reduces the burdens associated with complicated process of applying and receiving funding. The technology has been widely adopted among digital lenders to improve productivity, close a greater number of loans deals, and increase revenue per loan in a rapid and automated manner.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Rapid growth of the digital lending market, owing to continuous growth in digitalization initiatives among financial organizations, and government initiatives for digital lending in developing countries, such as India and China have boosted the adoption of digital lending platforms in the recent years. However, security & compliance concerns, are expected to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, growing technological advancements, such as AI integration in digital lending platforms and high growth of cloud-based platforms are expected to present major opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global digital lending platform market is segmented based on component, application, deployment model, end-user, and region. Depending on component, the market is divided into solution, and service. Based on application, it is segmented into decision automation, collections and recovery, loan processing, risk and compliance management; and others. On the basis of deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise, and cloud-based. By end-user, it is classified into banks, insurance companies, credit unions, savings and loan associations, peer-to-peer lending, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

> The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital lending platform market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

> Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

> Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

> The quantitative analysis of the global digital lending platform market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

> Black Knight

> Ellie MAE

> Finastra

> FIS Global

> Fiserv

> Intellect Design Arena

> Nucleus Software

> Tavant Technologies

> Temenos

> Wipro

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

> Solution

> Service

By Type

> Loan Origination

> Decision Automation

> Collections and Recovery

> Risk and Compliance Management

> Others

By Deployment Model

> On-premise

> Cloud-based

By End-User

> Banks

> Insurance Companies

> Credit Unions

> Savings and Loan Associations

> Peer-to-Peer Lending

> Others

BY REGION

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

