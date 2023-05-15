Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size To See Huge Growth By 2031 | Illumina, Inc., BGI Group

Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size study, By Product (Products, Consumables, Assay Kits & Reagents, Disposables, Instruments, Other Instruments), By Method (Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical Screening Tests, Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests), By Application (Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome, Other Applications), By End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market is valued approximately USD 5.03 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a procedure that is performed for determining the risk for the fetus being born with several chromosomal abnormalities, like Trisomy 13, Trisomy 18, and Trisomy 21. This testing contemplates and analyzes minor DNA fragments, which flow and circulates in the pregnant woman’s blood.

The growing prevalence of chromosomal disorders owing to late pregnancies incidences, rising inclination towards non-invasive techniques over invasive methods, and availability of favorable reimbursement policies are the primary factors for the market growth across the globe. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2019, in the United States birth defects impact one in every 33 babies, more than 3% of all babies each year. Moreover, according to the Down’s syndrome Education (DSE) International, the occurrence of Down’s syndrome ranges from 1 in 400 to 1 in 1,500 babies born in diverse nations. It also elaborates that approximately 220,000 babies are born with Down’s syndrome worldwide each year. In addition, an increasing number of awareness programs regarding the availability of NIPT, the surging adoption of next-generation sequencing, coupled with the introduction of a novel product are further stimulating the market demand worldwide. For instance, in August 2019, Axia Women’s Health declares the introduction of non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) in a US-obstetrician-gynecologist physician-owned laboratory.

However, the imposition of stringent regulations and ethical concerns, and the unavailability of skilled professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, growing awareness regarding non-invasive prenatal testing and untapped market potential in emerging economies is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the introduction of the rising number of awareness conferences & programs, increasing spending on R&D activities, and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing responsiveness for the NIPT, as well as the growing focus of leading market players on strengthening their presence in APAC, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GE Healthcare Company

BGI Group

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Natera, Inc.

Yourgene Health Plc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Products

Consumables

Assay Kits & Reagents

Disposables

Instruments

Other Instruments

By Method:

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

By Application:

Trisomy

Microdeletion Syndrome

Other Applications

By End User:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

