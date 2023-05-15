Edge Computing Market Role of Emotional Intelligence in Market Research: Techniques for Measuring Emotional Responses | Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Corporation

The most recent research report on Edge Computing Market was published by Report Ocean. A dedicated study was conducted to offer advanced insights into crucial aspects of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension. Advanced technology and integrated approaches were utilized to ensure the production of high-quality results for this report on Edge Computing Market .

The global edge computing market was valued at $ 1,734.8 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $ 16,556.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 32.8% from 2018 to 2025. Furthermore, advent of the 5G Network, and numerous frameworks and languages for IoT solutions are the major factors expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in upcoming years. 5G network is expected to create a huge burden on physical data centers and result into higher demand for bandwidth and lower latency. Therefore, the operators will need to create more data centers, which is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Global edge computing market trends include increase in latency problems in network and restrictions on bandwidth usage for storing the data on central cloud. In addition, increase in load on the cloud infrastructure globally and rise in number of intelligent applications are the major factors driving the growth of the edge computing market. Moreover, massive data generated by all these devices and applications thus, causes a huge burden on the cloud center. This burden further causes network congestion and latency issues while processing the data between devices and cloud, which drives the demand for edge computing. In addition, edge computing assists real-time applications in analyzing and processing collected data, which is also one of the crucial factors that drive the market demand. However, more local hardware and higher maintenance costs are expected to hinder the edge computing edge computing industry growth.

Based on component, the solution segment dominated the overall edge computing market size in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to increase in number of smart devices and to save the bandwidth on transporting the unnecessary data from data centers to the central cloud platforms. North America dominated the overall edge computing market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to increasing trend of internet of things (IoT) and growth in IoT device connection in this region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. Increase in penetration of smartphones and rise in awareness among people about various Internet of Things (IoT) in this region is expected to drive the market growth in this region.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

Key Findings of the Edge Computing Market:

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment generated the highest revenue for edge computing market share in 2017, the influx of data in the form of intelligent vehicles, machines, and other internet of things (IoT) devices boost the growth of the market across large enterprises.

Based on industrial vertical, the IT & telecom sector dominated the overall e market in 2017 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the edge computing market forecast period. The adoption of edge computing in this sector is mainly attributed to the increase in need to deploy products faster to their customers. For instance, in February 2019, Verizon, a telecommunications giant in the U.S. deployed edge computing to reduce latency for its 5G testbed. Moreover, the retail sector is also expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key edge computing market players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services (AWS), AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Corporation, and others.

