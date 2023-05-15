Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Power of Data Visualization: Techniques for Communicating Research Findings | Autodesk, SuperMap, Trimble, Hexagon AB (Intergraph), General Electric Co

The most recent research report on Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market was published by Report Ocean. A dedicated study was conducted to offer advanced insights into crucial aspects of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension. Advanced technology and integrated approaches were utilized to ensure the production of high-quality results for this report on Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market .

The global GIS software market size was valued at $3.24 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $7.86 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2018 to 2025.The desktop GIS software segment dominated GIS software market share in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to increase in demand for user-friendliness in the organizations. However, while conducting the GIS software market analysis, the GIS software as a service (SaaS) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Surge in investment in GIS based infrastructure by government, rise in demand for GIS solutions in development of smart cities and urban planning, increase in adoption of GIS for facilities management, and proliferation of spatial data & need for analyzing are some of the key factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the global market. However, availability of open-source GIS software and high cost are expected to hamper the growth of the GIS software market.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The navigation and telematics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to greater prospect of GIS software to facilitate the association of data such as real-time weather and weather systems, temperatures on the road and planned road closures to provide a realistic and holistic view. The growth in amount of telematics data and need to visualize & analyze this information drives the GIS software market growth. Moreover, mapping function accounted for the highest GIS software market share in 2017.

The GIS software market is witnessing the trend of implementation of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies in the GIS software. Further, the adoption of 3D based urban mapping is also witnessing prompt growth due to transformation of 2D to 3D mapping of smart cities. The emerging trend of development of 4D GIS software is also anticipated to impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, skill development of staff, regulations and geospatial data barriers, and high maintenance cost of database are some of the major challenges in the adoption of GIS software. Furthermore, GIS software vendors are focusing on enhancing the user interface to improve user accessibility on smartphones for enterprise mobility.

Integration of machine learning, and AI with GIS solutions are expected to enhance the analytics. Machine learning capabilities within the GIS software include classification, clustering and prediction which can be extensively applied in the business processes. For instance, Geoscape data products provided rich building and tree coverage data at a national scale for Australia, extracted and classified from over 200 terabytes of satellite imagery by using machine learning capabilities. Mapping as a service and spatial analytics are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for GIS software market during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the GIS software Market:

By component, the software segment led the market in terms of revenue in 2017.

In 2017, the desktop GIS segment accounted for the highest revenue in the type of GIS software category.

By function, the navigation and telematics segment is projected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the transportation and logistics segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Based on region, North America led the market in terms of revenue in 2017.

Some of the key players operating in the GIS software industry include ESRI, Autodesk, SuperMap, Trimble, Hexagon AB (Intergraph), General Electric Co., Pitney Bowes, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Bentley System, and Caliper.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

