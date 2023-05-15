Creatinine Measurement Market Size May Set A New Epic Growth Story | Pointe Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation

Global Creatinine Measurement Market Size study, By Product (Reagents, Kits), By Type (Jaffe’s kinetic method, Enzymatic method), By Type of Sample (Blood/serum, Urine), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028Global Creatinine Measurement Market is valued approximately USD 483.13 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Creatinine is an endogenous by-product of muscle metabolism, which synthesizes blood chemical waste product that is produced from the muscle tissues breakdown and passes from the kidneys. The creatinine measurement tests are a complex test that is performed for the study of kidney functioning and to measure the glomerular filtration rate of the kidney.

The growing incidence of kidney and other chronic diseases that affect renal function, rising initiatives for drug development, and increasing awareness and adoption of preventive healthcare measures are the primary factors that may surge the market demand across the globe. For instance, , as per the Kidney Care UK, above 3 million people in the UK have chronic kidney disease (CKD) and nearly 40-45,000 early deaths occur every year. Thereby, the rising prevalence of kidney or renal disease is fueling the demand for creatinine measurement, which, in turn, accelerates market growth.

Furthermore, escalating geriatric population worldwide, and favorable government initiatives to encourage renal health further offer various growth prospects to the market development. However, the identification of novel renal dysfunction biomarkers and frequently changing regulatory policies impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, high growth potential in emerging economies, along with the commercialization of advanced testing methods is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Creatinine Measurement market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing spending for the development healthcare sector and availability of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing incidences of chronic kidney diseases, as well as growing awareness about preventive healthcare, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Creatinine Measurement market across the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Reagents

Kits

By Type:

Jaffe’s kinetic method

Enzymatic method

By Type of Sample:

Blood/serum

Urine

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

